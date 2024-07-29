Mark Krzysko, the Defense Civilian Training Corps program executive director, center, students of the DCTC program and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, DCTC program mentors pose for a photo July 24, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. DEVCOM is one of five participating Department of Defense sponsor field organizations of the DCTC pilot program. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger, DEVCOM Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 10:45 Photo ID: 8558240 VIRIN: 240724-O-KG126-8452 Resolution: 4058x2700 Size: 1.21 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Civilian Training Corps program scholars tour DEVCOM [Image 5 of 5], by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.