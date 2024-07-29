Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Civilian Training Corps program scholars tour DEVCOM [Image 1 of 5]

    Defense Civilian Training Corps program scholars tour DEVCOM

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Hizikiel Holloman, a senior at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, shares his Defense Civilian Training Corps program experiences with Mark Krzysko, the DCTC program executive director, foreground, July 24, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, is one of five participating Department of Defense sponsor field organizations of the DCTC pilot program. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger, DEVCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 10:45
    Photo ID: 8558236
    VIRIN: 240724-O-KG126-9596
    Resolution: 4889x3253
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    DEVCOM
    DCTC

