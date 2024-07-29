Defense Civilian Training Corps program scholars tour DEVCOM

Max Davis, a senior at the University of Arizona, shares his Defense Civilian Training Corps program experiences with Dr. Eric Moore, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Deputy to the Commanding General, far left, July 24, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. DEVCOM is one of five participating Department of Defense sponsor field organizations of the DCTC pilot program. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger, DEVCOM Public Affairs)

