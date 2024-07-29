Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE ensures continued readiness for Fleet Super Hornets [Image 4 of 4]

    FRCE ensures continued readiness for Fleet Super Hornets

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Ryan McNeil, a pneudralics systems mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) works on an auxiliary power unit used in the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. FRCE recently achieved a significant production milestone by eliminating high-priority backorders for auxiliary power units used in the Super Hornet, bolstering the platform’s mission readiness. Challenges related to the availability of parts and materials used in the auxiliary power unit threatened to keep a number of Super Hornets on the ground. The depot eliminated all high-priority backorders within a 12-month time frame. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    F-18
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC

