FRCE ensures continued readiness for Fleet Super Hornets

Freshly overhauled auxiliary power units for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet await shipping at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE). FRCE recently achieved a significant production milestone by eliminating high-priority backorders for auxiliary power units used in the Super Hornet, bolstering the platform’s mission readiness. Challenges related to the availability of parts and materials used in the auxiliary power unit threatened to keep a number of Super Hornets on the ground. The depot eliminated all high-priority backorders within a 12-month time frame. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

