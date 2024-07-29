Artisans at Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Engine Driven Compressor and Gas Turbine shop stand for a group photo with a freshly overhauled auxiliary power unit for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. FRCE recently achieved a significant production milestone by eliminating high-priority backorders for auxiliary power units used in the Super Hornet, bolstering the platform’s mission readiness. Challenges related to the availability of parts and materials used in the auxiliary power unit threatened to keep a number of Super Hornets on the ground. The depot eliminated all high-priority backorders within a 12-month time frame. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 08:14 Photo ID: 8557998 VIRIN: 240617-N-DG753-1030 Resolution: 4421x2948 Size: 10.84 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE ensures continued readiness for Fleet Super Hornets [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.