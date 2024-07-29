Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer hires build skills with garrison program [Image 3 of 3]

    Summer hires build skills with garrison program

    NETHERLANDS

    07.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Summer hire Philipp Bergmann hands a package to colleague Andre DeShong as they offload the daily mail delivery at the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brunssum post office July 23, 2024, in the Netherlands. Applicants to the program ranged in age from 14 to 21 years old and spent six weeks working fulltime for various offices in the garrison. (Courtesy photo by Alan Boswell)

