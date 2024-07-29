Summer hires build skills with garrison program

Summer hire Philipp Bergmann hands a package to colleague Andre DeShong as they offload the daily mail delivery at the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brunssum post office July 23, 2024, in the Netherlands. Applicants to the program ranged in age from 14 to 21 years old and spent six weeks working fulltime for various offices in the garrison. (Courtesy photo by Alan Boswell)

