Morgan Kosbab, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brunssum education center summer hire, assists a customer by sharing educational resources July 26, 2024, in the Netherlands. Applicants to the program ranged in age from 14 to 21 years old and spent six weeks working fulltime for various offices in the garrison. (Courtesy photo by Nicole Hatfield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 04:06 Photo ID: 8557797 VIRIN: 240726-A-A0949-2030 Resolution: 1424x1703 Size: 1.15 MB Location: NL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer hires build skills with garrison program [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.