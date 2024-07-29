Morgan Kosbab, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brunssum education center summer hire, assists a customer by sharing educational resources July 26, 2024, in the Netherlands. Applicants to the program ranged in age from 14 to 21 years old and spent six weeks working fulltime for various offices in the garrison. (Courtesy photo by Nicole Hatfield)
Summer hires build skills with garrison program
