Summer hires build skills with garrison program

Courtesy Photo | Summer hire Philipp Bergmann hands a package to colleague Andre DeShong as they offload the daily mail delivery at the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brunssum post office July 23, 2024, in the Netherlands. Applicants to the program ranged in age from 14 to 21 years old and spent six weeks working fulltime for various offices in the garrison. (Courtesy photo by Alan Boswell)

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – For the past six weeks, selected applicants ranging in age from 14 to 21 have employed their skills for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux under the summer hire program. For some of them, it is their first official paid job and also a great way to spend empty summer months between school years.



“Even just to put it on a resume is super useful,” said Morgan Kosbab, summer hire for the USAG Benelux-Brunssum Education Center. “Coming in everyday and experiencing what it’s like to work is really helpful for future work experience.”



Seventeen positions were open this year with clerical or labor job descriptions. Those hired for the positions reported to work each day for a full 40-hour workweek in offices such as the education center, Army Community Service, public works, post office, fitness center, and more. The program runs a total of six weeks within which the summer hires complete various tasks directed by their supervisor.



“The supervisors that were assigned summer hires were excited to have them,” said Lisa Owens, workforce development specialist at the USAG Benelux Directorate of Human Resources.



“We really appreciate the support,” said Kate Burton, contractor at the SHAPE Education Center.



The post office summer hires spent their time loading and offloading mail trucks, using postal technology and computers to process mail, and maintaining the operational spaces. The hires in the education centers updated bulletin boards, created flyers, and drafted outlines and ideas for publicity. Registering patrons for 24-hour gym access, sanitizing equipment, and maintaining records kept them busy at the fitness centers.



“Our summer hire at the fitness center has been a valuable addition to the team,” said Sarah Raikes, recreation aide at the Brussels Fitness Center. “Contributions have been instrumental in enhancing the operations and patron experiences.”



The jobs are not only about learning daily duties but also building work ethic, a committed attitude, enthusiasm for given responsibilities, and attention to detail.



“I’ve been really impressed with his work,” said Tony Boutz, interim chief for SHAPE Army Community Service, about their summer hire. “He is willing to learn and take on any task that is put in front of him.”



Each spring, summer hire positions open on USAjobs.gov. Eligibility requirements are available in the job announcements and preferred locations can be selected when applying. Applicants can also specify choice of labor or clerical jobs. If selected for a position, they begin the assigned position mid-June.



“It’s a way for them to make a little extra money,” said Owens. “It gives them some early responsibilities and … it’s a great opportunity.”