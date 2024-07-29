U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Cruz, left, a data systems administrator, with III Marine Expeditionary Force, grapples with Cpl. Luis Sanchezmateo, a supply chain and material management specialist, with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, during a Martial Arts Instructor Course culminating event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 25, 2024. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marine’s understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior's ethos. Marines graduating the course become certified instructors and are able to teach Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques to their individual units across the Marine Corps. Cruz is a native of New York and Sanchezmateo is a native of the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 03:19 Photo ID: 8557722 VIRIN: 240725-M-HU167-2461 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 19.81 MB Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF Marines Participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.