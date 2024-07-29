Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Marines Participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event [Image 13 of 18]

    III MEF Marines Participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Suchocki, a network transport technician, with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pistol-belt drags a Marine during a Martial Arts Instructor Course culminating event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 25, 2024. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marine’s understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior's ethos. Marines graduating the course become certified instructors and are able to teach Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques to their individual units across the Marine Corps. Suchocki is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 03:20
    Photo ID: 8557719
    VIRIN: 240725-M-HU167-2298
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 21.87 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III MEF Marines Participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAI
    MCMAP
    Readiness
    Lethality
    Culminating

