III MEF Marines Participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Suchocki, a network transport technician, with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pistol-belt drags a Marine during a Martial Arts Instructor Course culminating event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 25, 2024. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marine’s understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior's ethos. Marines graduating the course become certified instructors and are able to teach Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques to their individual units across the Marine Corps. Suchocki is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

