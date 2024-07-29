III MEF Marines Participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Colten Windsor, top, a network administrator, with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, ground fights Sgt. Jacob Roses, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Trainer, with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF, during a Martial Arts Instructor Course culminating event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 25, 2024. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marine’s understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior's ethos. Marines graduating the course become certified instructors and are able to teach Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques to their individual units across the Marine Corps. Windsor is a native of Texas and Roses is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

