    Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Horn Island, Mississippi [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Horn Island, Mississippi

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and two rescued boaters stand in front of a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter July 29, 2024, near Gulfport, Mississippi. The two boaters were stranded overnight on Horn Island in Mississippi before being rescued by the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60
    Coast Guard
    District 8

