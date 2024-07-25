Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Horn Island, Mississippi

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aviation survival technician walks with two stranded boaters toward a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter July 29, 2024, on Horn Island, Mississippi. The aircrew arrived on scene, located the two boaters, landed on the beach and brought the two persons aboard the helicopter and safely transported them to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

