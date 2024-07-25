Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Horn Island, Mississippi [Image 1 of 3]
MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES
07.29.2024
Courtesy Photo
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter sits on the beach July 29, 2024, on Horn Island, Mississippi. The aircrew was assisting in the rescue of 2 stranded boaters on the island. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8557179
|VIRIN:
|240729-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Horn Island, Mississippi