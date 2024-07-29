U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

240729-N-WP746-1067

OMOA, Honduras (July 29, 2024) - U.S. Army Maj. Amanda Jeffries, a veterinarian with Joint Task Force - Bravo veterinary service, trains U.S. Army Sgt. Stephany Velasco, assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, on surgical procedures, at Omoa Convention Center in Omoa, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

Date Taken: 07.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 Location: HN