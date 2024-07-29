Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

    HONDURAS

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240729-N-WP746-1159
    OMOA, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – Veterinarians prepare a cat for surgery at Omoa Convention Center in Omoa, Honduras, where U.S. Army and Joint Task Force-Bravo veterinarians work side-by-side with members of the Honduran Ministry of Health, Honduran Red Cross, and veterinary students as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 20:08
    Photo ID: 8557162
    VIRIN: 240729-N-WP746-1159
    Resolution: 5110x3407
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024
    U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    costa rica
    cp24
    continuingpromise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download