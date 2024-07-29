U.S. Army conduct Veterinarian Care in Honduras for Continuing Promise 2024

240729-N-WP746-1167

OMOA, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – U.S. Army Sgt. Ire Ann Tirador, left, Pfc. Shahnawaz Peer, middle, and Pfc. Sungwook Hong, right, prepare a cat for surgery at Omoa Convention Center in Omoa, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

