Empty barrels of gunpowder are on display in the aft magazine aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, May 16, 2024. (DoD Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8556799
|VIRIN:
|240516-D-LM581-1169
|Resolution:
|8022x5284
|Size:
|19.84 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Constitution Tour [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.