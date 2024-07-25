Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 16:42 Photo ID: 8556800 VIRIN: 240516-D-LM581-1184 Resolution: 7100x4733 Size: 19.13 MB Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Constitution Tour [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.