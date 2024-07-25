Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, flips pancakes at a Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast, Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 26, 2024. 90th Missile Wing and Twentieth Air Force leaders flip pancakes along with other distinguished guests during the third and final pancake breakfast of CFD, helping serve over 100,000 pancakes to visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 15:15 Photo ID: 8556597 VIRIN: 240726-F-SE585-1201 Resolution: 5997x3990 Size: 1.82 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mighty Ninety flips flapjacks [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.