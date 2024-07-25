Mighty Ninety flips flapjacks

Col. Philip Bryant, 582nd Helicopter Group commander, flips pancakes at a Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast, Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 26, 2024. 90th Missile Wing and Twentieth Air Force leaders flip pancakes along with other distinguished guests, during the third and final pancake breakfast of CFD, helping serve over 100,000 pancakes to visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

