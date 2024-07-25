Mighty Ninety flips flapjacks

Chuckwagon Breakfast volunteers mix pancake batter during a Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast, Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 26, 2024. CFD hosts three free pancake breakfasts during the week and serve over 100,000 pancakes and 475 gallons of syrup to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

