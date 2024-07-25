Representatives from Life University cut a ribbon at Life University, Marietta, Ga, on July 25, 2024. The University held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Center for Veteran Services and Engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8555998
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-DM084-8574
|Resolution:
|4387x3164
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Life University's new Center for Veteran Services and Engagement [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jacob Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.