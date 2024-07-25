Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Life University's new Center for Veteran Services and Engagement

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command Theater, has a conversation at Life University, Marietta, Ga, on July 25, 2024. Maj. Gen. Norris attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the university's new Center for Veteran Services and Engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)

    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Life University's new Center for Veteran Services and Engagement [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jacob Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Signal
    Army Reserve
    335th Signal Command Theater
    Command General
    Maj. Gen. Jan Norris

