Col. Richard C. Mitchell assumes command of Weapons and Field Training Battalion during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., July 26, 2024. Weapons and Field Training Battalion oversees and executes the training of recruits during events such as the gas chamber, rappel tower, the rifle range, Basic Warrior Training, and the Crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

