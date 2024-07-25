Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons & Field Training Battalion Change of Command [Image 16 of 18]

    Weapons &amp; Field Training Battalion Change of Command

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Col. Michael F. Arnone, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, and his family are presented with flowers during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., July 26, 2024. Col. Richard C. Mitchell relieved Col. Arnone of his duties as commanding officer of Weapons and Field Training Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons & Field Training Battalion Change of Command [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    boot camp
    color guard
    flag
    band
    ERR
    MCRDPI

