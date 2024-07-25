Col. Michael F. Arnone, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, and his family are presented with flowers during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., July 26, 2024. Col. Richard C. Mitchell relieved Col. Arnone of his duties as commanding officer of Weapons and Field Training Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

Date Taken: 07.26.2024
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Weapons & Field Training Battalion Change of Command [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS