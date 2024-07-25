Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons & Field Training Battalion Change of Command [Image 18 of 18]

    Weapons &amp; Field Training Battalion Change of Command

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Col. Michael F. Arnone, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, relinquishes command of the battalion to Col. Richard C. Mitchell in a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., July 26, 2024. Weapons and Field Training Battalion oversees and executes the training of recruits during events such as the gas chamber, rappel tower, the rifle range, Basic Warrior Training, and the Crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8555765
    VIRIN: 240726-M-WD009-1272
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    boot camp
    color guard
    flag
    band
    ERR
    MCRDPI

