Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders [Image 3 of 4]

    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing

    Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Team co-founder, gives remarks during an Airman Leadership School graduation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 27, 2024. Dr. Lucy is known for her extensive contributions to Moody AFB and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 08:56
    Photo ID: 8555725
    VIRIN: 240627-F-HU126-1039
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 37.67 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders
    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders
    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders
    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download