Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders [Image 1 of 4]

    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing

    Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Team co-founder, bows her head during an invocation at an Airman Leadership School graduation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 27, 2024. ALS is an entry-level leadership enhancement course to prepare Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow, and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 08:56
    Photo ID: 8555723
    VIRIN: 240627-F-HU126-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 44.28 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders
    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders
    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders
    Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download