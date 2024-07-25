Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Team co-founder, bows her head during an invocation at an Airman Leadership School graduation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 27, 2024. ALS is an entry-level leadership enhancement course to prepare Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow, and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8555723
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-HU126-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|44.28 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.