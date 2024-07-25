Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders

Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Team co-founder, bows her head during an invocation at an Airman Leadership School graduation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 27, 2024. ALS is an entry-level leadership enhancement course to prepare Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow, and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

