Dr. Lucy inspires future leaders

Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Team co-founder, right, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. William Nabakowski, 347th Rescue Group senior enlisted leader, during an Airman Leadership School graduation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 27, 2024. Dr. Lucy co-founded the Moody Support Team alongside her late husband, Parker Greene, and has advocated for the base and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

