Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM [Image 3 of 3]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Lodging Operation of the Year (LOYA) awards. Among the notable winners is the Lagerhof Inn in Baumholder, Germany, which received the 2023 LOYA in the small size category.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 07:34
    Photo ID: 8555621
    VIRIN: 240424-A-A4479-1052
    Resolution: 4491x2864
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lodging
    stronger_together
    selfless_service
    Target_news_europe
    one_army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download