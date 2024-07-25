USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM

The U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Lodging Operation of the Year (LOYA) awards. Among the notable winners is the Lagerhof Inn in Baumholder, Germany, which received the 2023 LOYA in the small size category.

