USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Lagerhof Inn recognized as 'best' small Army lodging by IMCOM

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Lodging Operation of the Year (LOYA) awards. These awards recognize outstanding performance in Army lodging operations, with distinctions made for different facility sizes.



Among the notable winners is the Lagerhof Inn in Baumholder, Germany, which received the 2023 LOYA in the small size category. Baumholder is located within the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s footprint.



The LOYA program aims to promote excellence in Army lodging operations by annually evaluating nominees from various IMCOM instillations. Nominees are assessed based on their adherence to Army lodging standards, which encompass service quality, operational efficiency, and facility maintenance.



Winning organizations, such as the Lagerhof Inn, are recognized for their exceptional management practices. These include a strong focus on meeting customer service needs, maintaining positive employee relations, sound financial management, and effective behind-the-scenes operations essential for consistent service delivery.



The winners of the LOYA receive both a trophy and a monetary award designated for lodging operation improvements, with $25,000 awarded to large facilities, $15,000 to medium facilities, and $10,000 to small facilities. Additionally, each staff member employed at the time of the award will receive a LOYA 2023 pin and a special act award of $200.



The Lagerhof Inn, built in 1934, has a rich history, having served various roles, including as an officers' club for German, French, and American forces. Since becoming a guesthouse managed by the Housing Division in 1951, it has provided accommodations to over 112,000 service members, families, and temporary duty travelers. It is notable for being the oldest small lodging facility in the Army and previously received the LOYA in 2019.



George Franklin, the manager of Lagerhof Inn, along with his staff, have been repeatedly recognized for outstanding customer service, maintaining high standards even during challenging periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Franklin highlighted that many guests are usually in the midst of a permanent change of station - a stressful time - and emphasized the importance of providing a worry-free environment for these individuals.



Other winners of the FY23 Army Lodging Recognition Awards include:



• Lodging Operation of the Year (LOYA):



o Large Category: USAG Humphreys, Korea

o Medium Category: USAG Camp Zama, Japan

o Small Category: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Baumholder, Germany



• Manager of the Year (MOYA): Jim Weber, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany



• Supervisor of the Year (SOYA): Chi Hye Kim, USAG Humphreys, Korea



• Employee of the Year (EOYA): Tae Uk Cho, USAG Daegu, Camp Walker, Korea



The individuals awarded in the Manager, Supervisor, and Employee of the Year categories were recognized for their exceptional duty performance, specific accomplishments, and outstanding customer service. Each category winner received a special act cash award, a Civilian Service Commendation Medal, and a trophy.



These awards underscore the commitment of the Army lodging staff to providing high-quality service to Soldiers and their families, exemplifying the highest standards of professionalism and dedication.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.