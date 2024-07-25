260724-N-UM222-1032 SINGAPORE (July 26, 2024) Chief Sonar Technician Christopher Placencia, left, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 swears the oath of enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony onboard Sembawang Naval Installation, July 26, 2024. As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasmine Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 01:25 Photo ID: 8555370 VIRIN: 240726-N-UM222-1032 Resolution: 4806x3204 Size: 713.18 KB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.