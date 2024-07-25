Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Suarez 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    260724-N-UM222-1015 SINGAPORE (July 26, 2024) Chief Sonar Technician Christopher Placencia, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 gives remarks during his reenlistment ceremony onboard Sembawang Naval Installation, July 26, 2024. As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasmine Suarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 01:25
    Photo ID: 8555367
    VIRIN: 240726-N-UM222-1015
    Resolution: 3542x5313
    Size: 725.54 KB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony
    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony
    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony
    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony
    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony
    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony
    Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Singapore
    US Navy
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    COMDESRON 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download