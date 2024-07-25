Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Reenlistment Ceremony

260724-N-UM222-1015 SINGAPORE (July 26, 2024) Chief Sonar Technician Christopher Placencia, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 gives remarks during his reenlistment ceremony onboard Sembawang Naval Installation, July 26, 2024. As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasmine Suarez)
|07.26.2024
|07.29.2024 01:25
|8555367
|240726-N-UM222-1015
|3542x5313
|725.54 KB
|SINGAPORE, SG
|1
|0
