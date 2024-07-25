RD24 | Resolute Dragon 24 Opening Ceremony on Camp Kengun

III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, III MEF Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Western Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Masayoshi Arai share a meal after an opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon at the JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

