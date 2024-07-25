Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD24 | Resolute Dragon 24 Opening Ceremony on Camp Kengun [Image 4 of 11]

    RD24 | Resolute Dragon 24 Opening Ceremony on Camp Kengun

    CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. service members with III Marine Expeditionary Force, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and the U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force participate in an opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon 24 alongside members of the Western Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, at the JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

