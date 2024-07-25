RD24 | Resolute Dragon 24 Opening Ceremony on Camp Kengun

U.S. service members with III Marine Expeditionary Force, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and the U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force participate in an opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon 24 alongside members of the Western Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, at the JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 28, 2024. Resolute Dragon 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

