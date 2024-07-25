Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry Defense are JRTC 24-09 [Image 4 of 4]

    Infantry Defense are JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Ehren Castle 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Task Force Guardian (comprised of soldiers from 1st Battalion 186th Infantry and 2nd Battalion 162nd Infantry), Oregon Army National Guard, pull security on a high speed avenue of approach in preparation for a counter attack during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 on July 27th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training Exercises include force on force operations, medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, and live fire weapons training that helps sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness.

