Infantry Defense are JRTC 24-09

Soldiers from 1st Battalion 200th Infantry, Nevada Army National Guard, conceal their firing positions during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 on July 27th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training Exercises include force on force operations, medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, and live fire weapons training that helps sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness.
07.27.2024
07.28.2024
|8555009
|240727-Z-UA707-1002
|5416x3611
|5.81 MB
FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|9
|1
