Infantry Defense are JRTC 24-09

Soldiers from Task Force Guardian (comprised of soldiers from 1st Battalion 186th Infantry and 2nd Battalion 162nd Infantry), Oregon Army National Guard, use pioneering tools to enhance their firing positions during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 on July 27th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training Exercises include force on force operations, medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, and live fire weapons training that helps sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness.

