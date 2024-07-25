Vietnam veterans, their families and area residents visited The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, when on Rogers Field at Devens, Mass.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8554992
|VIRIN:
|240727-O-HX738-4436
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Never forgotten [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.