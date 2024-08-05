Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial comes to Devens in July

Photo By John Quinn | Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Mass.) Tom Stewart took a moment to look up his cousin's...... read more read more Photo By John Quinn | Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Mass.) Tom Stewart took a moment to look up his cousin's name on The Wall That Heals before speaking at a remembrance ceremony July 27 at Rogers Field in Devens, Mass. see less | View Image Page

DEVENS, Mass. – While some area residents witnessed a tangible representation of the Vietnam Conflict for the first time, others returned to find solace for those they knew and lost.

Either way, The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, offers visitors a chance to remember those who died during the conflict and learn from history.

Ralph Higgins, 76, of Lunenberg, helped assemble the wall and served as a guide to assist visitors find their way at the memorial while it was available July 24-28 at Rogers Field.

“I’m honoring the living and remembering the dead,” Higgins said.

Higgins said he specifically asked to help install panel 12 West so he could find the name of Rafael Sales Santos, a fellow Army clerk who died in Vietnam April 12, 1970. He took time to remember his fallen friend once again.

Dan Sena, who represents Devens and the 37th Middlesex District in the Massachusetts General Court, said it is important to honor the more than 58,000 American service members who died during the Vietnam Conflict between 1958 and 1975.

“National service is one of the highest callings a person can undertake,” Sena said.

Sena said it is important to remember those who served during Vietnam, especially since many members of the military were scorned for their service upon returning home.

“Only in recent decades has America realized the extent of their service,” Sena said, adding he encouraged everyone to honor the service of veterans every day.

Jon Santiago, secretary of Massachusetts Veterans Services, said the names inscribed on the wall represent a “story of courage and conviction” to family members and friends of the fallen.

“That wall symbolizes the staggering cost of war,” Santiago said.

Santiago said it’s important to honor their service “with actions, not words” by ensuring veterans receive the care they need and respect they deserve.

“We honor your sacrifice today and strive to do so every day,” Santiago said.

Retired Brig. Gen. Mark Merlino, who represented the Massachusetts National Guard, recalled how Vietnam veterans helped shape his career.

“Our Vietnam veterans reminded us what it takes to serve – what it means to serve,” Merlino said, adding he received invaluable training from Vietnam veterans, who set an example for a generation of service members.

“They didn’t just take care of their own – they took care of those who followed,” Merlino said, adding the lessons of Vietnam were used during the Gulf War, in Iraq, Afghanistan and the War on Terrorism.

Chaplain (Maj.) Bryan Hedrick, of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, hoped visitors – whether they served during Vietnam or were family members of those lost - would find “healing through remembrance.”

This is the first time The Wall That Heals has come to Devens, which served the nation as an active-duty post for 79 years before becoming a training area for reserve forces in 1996, according to Meg Delorier, who serves as MassDevelopment’s interim executive vice president of Devens operations and director of military initiatives.

“Devens has an important military past, present and future,” Delorier said.

Rodney Gonsalves, site manager for The Wall That Heals, thanked the 50 volunteers who helped move the wall, which included the frames, the 140 panels which were made from Avonite – a synthetic granite - in New Bedford and the accessories to help visit the site.

“It’s really an honor to bring this to your community,” Gonsalves said.

For more information about The Wall That Heals or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, visit www.vvmf.org.