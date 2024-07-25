Finding fallen family on The Wall That Heals

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Mass.) Tom Stewart took a moment to look up his cousin's name on The Wall That Heals before speaking at a remembrance ceremony July 27 at Rogers Field in Devens, Mass.
