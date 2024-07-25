Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finding fallen family on The Wall That Heals [Image 1 of 4]

    Finding fallen family on The Wall That Heals

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Mass.) Tom Stewart took a moment to look up his cousin's name on The Wall That Heals before speaking at a remembrance ceremony July 27 at Rogers Field in Devens, Mass.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Fort Devens
    The Wall That Heals
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

