ESL Media Tour in Melbourne

PORT PHILLIP BAY (July 18, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, speaks with Australian news reporters during a tour onboard the ship, as part of a scheduled port visit to Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, July 18. Melbourne is Emory. S Land’s fifth port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

