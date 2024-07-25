PORT PHILLIP BAY (July 18, 2024) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Kevin Barbo, right, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), speaks with Australian news reporters during a tour onboard the ship, while moored in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, during a scheduled port visit, July 18. Melbourne is Emory. S Land’s fifth port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 01:35 Photo ID: 8554655 VIRIN: 240718-N-OJ012-1274 Resolution: 5417x3869 Size: 1.73 MB Location: MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Media Tour in Melbourne [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.