    ESL Media Tour in Melbourne [Image 3 of 4]

    ESL Media Tour in Melbourne

    MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PORT PHILLIP BAY (July 18, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Gerald Vazquez, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), center, demonstrates the ship’s firearm training system for Australian news reporters during a tour onboard the ship, as part of a scheduled port visit to Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, July 18. Melbourne is Emory. S Land’s fifth port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8554656
    VIRIN: 240718-N-OJ012-1301
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AU
    This work, ESL Media Tour in Melbourne [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

