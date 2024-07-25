Washington Army National Guard Medics provide medical support to 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry regiment during JRTC 24-09.

Spc. Arjan Baleswaron of Alpha troop, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Washington Army National Guard, conducts health checks on Soldiers during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 on July 26th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environment that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded Soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment skills and maintains unit readiness.

