Washington Army National Guard Medics provide medical support to 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry regiment during JRTC 24-09.

Medics from 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Washington Army National Guard, perform necessary foot care for a Soldier during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 on July 26th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environment that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded Soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment skills and maintains unit readiness.
07.26.2024
07.27.2024
|8554598
|240726-Z-HF206-9839
|6720x4480
|3.75 MB
FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|1
|0
